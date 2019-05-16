× Iowa Senator Ernst Taunts Newest Presidential Candidate With Story of Dead Groundhog

DES MOINES, Iowa — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, launched his presidential campaign Thursday as he gets ready to come to Iowa for the first time Friday as an official candidate.

Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for president of the United States of America, because it's time to finally put working people first.https://t.co/p7LYipgAPg Join me: https://t.co/sjKUWB2LwR #BdB2020 — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 16, 2019

Hours later, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tweeted out a link to a five-year-old story that revealed how a ceremonial groundhog later died after de Blasio dropped it. The incident happened February 2, 2014, when de Blasio couldn’t hold onto “Chuck,” the forecasting groundhog during a Groundhog’s Day ceremony. The groundhog died a week later.

de Blasio plans an Iowa trip Friday with these four stops: