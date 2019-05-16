Iowa Senator Ernst Taunts Newest Presidential Candidate With Story of Dead Groundhog

DES MOINES, Iowa — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, launched his presidential campaign Thursday as he gets ready to come to Iowa for the first time Friday as an official candidate.

Hours later, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tweeted out a link to a five-year-old story that revealed how a ceremonial groundhog later died after de Blasio dropped it. The incident happened February 2, 2014, when de Blasio couldn’t hold onto “Chuck,” the forecasting groundhog during a Groundhog’s Day ceremony. The groundhog died a week later.

de Blasio plans an Iowa trip Friday with these four stops:

Tours POET Biorefining Ethanol Facility with Secretary Tom Vilsack
WHO: Mayor de Blasio & Secretary Vilsack
WHEN:  Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 8:00 AM CST
WHERE: 1562 320th St, Gowrie, IA 50543

Meets with Greene County Small Family Farmers
WHO: Mayor de Blasio, First Lady McCray & Greene County Small Family Farmers
WHEN:  Friday, May 17th, 2019 at approximately 11:45 AM CST
WHERE: 288 M Avenue, Churdan, IA 50050
NOTE: The beginning of the meeting will be private, but reporters will be invited in at the end at approximately 11: 45 AM.

Participates in Mental Health & Substance Misuse Roundtable Discussion with Mayor Frank Cownie
WHO: Mayor de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie WHEN:  Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 1:30 PM CST
WHERE: 513 E 6th St, Des Moines, IA 50310

 Delivers Remarks at Fundraiser Woodbury County Democratic Party
WHO: Mayor de Blasio & First Lady McCray & Woodbury County Dems
WHEN:  Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 7:15 PM CST
WHERE: 310 Virginia St, Sioux City, IA 51101

