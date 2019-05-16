× Marshalltown Child Hit-and-Killed While Crossing the Street

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An eight-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car on Wednesday afternoon as he was walking home from school in Marshalltown.

Police say the boy was crossing Main Street around 3:29pm when he was hit by a turning vehicle driven by 71-year-old Marilyn Diggs. The boy was taken to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown and then flown to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines where he died from his injuries.

The boy attended Franklin Elementary School in Marshalltown. His name isn’t being released at this time.