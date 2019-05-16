Pella Enjoying Beautiful Spring Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa- With the temperatures in the 80’s heading to 90 across Iowa, people took to the outdoors.

Cory Dwyer of West Des Moines, and Jennifer Hoanguin of Des Moines were on a small lake west of town with their kayaks. They took a vacation day to be able to enjoy the day.

“Winter, I hate the winter I’m always cold so it’s nice to have a hot day,” said Hoanquin.

“First time of the year trying to catch some fish out here so we’ll see how it goes I guess,” said Dwyer.

It was terrible absolutely terrible everybody got snowed on to unbelievable here in Iowa and down to Missouri it was terrible too,” said Gale Tobin, from near Kansas City.

“it’s not what we are expecting we’re expecting it to be colder,” said Jenine Edmunds from Kansas City. They were looking at the Pella tulips.

Also in Pella, the Farmers Market was underway Thursday, an organizer for the event said attendance was a little down today because it was so hot.