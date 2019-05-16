Police: Arrest Warrants Issued for 4 in Kidnapping, Robbery Case

Posted 12:21 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, May 16, 2019

Kashosi Jean De Dieu, Marcus Townsend, Malik Terry, Joshua Barjebo (WHO-HD)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines have issued arrest warrants for four people in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case that happened at Raccoon River Park last weekend.

Police say the following individuals are considered armed and dangerous:

  • 18-year-old Marcus Dwight Townsend
  • 16-year-old Kashosi Jean De Dieu
  • 18-year-old Malik Torrance O’Dale Terry
  • 18-year-old Joshua Barjebo

Police say the case stems from a drug deal gone wrong. A 15-year-old was robbed and beaten during the incident that began during a drug transaction at Raccoon River Park on May 11th.

Eighteen-year-old John Templeton IV was arrested Tuesday in the case. He is in the Polk County Jail facing two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

If you have any information about the case contact the West Des Moines Police Department at 222-3316.

