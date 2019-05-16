Strong Storms a Possibility Tonight, Tomorrow, Saturday

The state of Iowa will be in a very active pattern over the next 7 days with many chances for heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. The first chance of storms will be tonight.

TONIGHT:

A horizontal line of storms will form near I-80 after 9 PM and before midnight. The warm evening temps and strong low-level wind out of the south/ southwest will give the atmosphere energy to produce storms, some strong to severe. Large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph will be the main threats with tonight’s storms as they start near I-80 and push into northern Iowa after midnight.

FRIDAY:

Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will continue to move through northern Iowa tomorrow morning, with some weak showers in central Iowa until about 10 AM. The afternoon will be drier with some peeks of sun warming temperatures to near 80°.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will start off with a few non-severe showers across the state, but the focus will be on the evening when more storms develop across Missouri and move into Iowa after 4 PM. These storms may also be strong to severe, although the exact threats are uncertain at this time.