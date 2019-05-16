Veteran Graves Ready for Memorial Day Thanks to Des Moines Volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a record hot day in Des Moines on Thursday, but a few dozen volunteers at Glendale Cemetery didn't mind the heat.

"When you get done and you get all those flags out there it is just amazing," said John Lurie as he took a short break from the big job of decorating one of the city's oldest cemeteries for Memorial Day.

On Wednesday a group of volunteers cleaned the headstones of veterans buried in the cemetery on University Avenue. On Thursday more than 6,000 flags were placed on graves, again by volunteers. City of Des Moines officials say they can't thank those volunteers enough.

"We have a lot of volunteers that really take a lot of care and stewardship with the city's parks and trail systems and cemeteries are a big part of that," said Richard Brown with Des Moines Park and Recreation, "We couldn't do it without the help of the community that makes our parks, trails and cemeteries look as good as possible."

More volunteers are always needed. You can learn more about opportunities through the Parks and Recreation Department on their website.