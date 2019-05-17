× 1 Arrested, 2 Suspects Sought in ‘Heinous’ Assault of 82-Year-Old Woman During Home Invasion

NEVADA, Iowa – One person is in custody and two other suspects are being sought in connection with a 2018 home invasion robbery that severely injured an 82-year-old Kelley woman.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office and Story County Attorney’s Office released the names of the three men they believe broke into Patricia Kyle’s home in August of 2018, beat her and sexually assaulted her.

During the Friday morning news conference, officials said one suspect, Luis Cruz was taken into custody in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Law enforcement officials said two other suspects, Manuel Balderas and Jacob Jimenez are still free. They believe they are still in the Ames area, with one of them having been seen Thursday night.

All three suspects are facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, willful injury, two counts of second-degree theft, and one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Authorities are calling the crime “heinous” and are eager to bring the suspects to justice.

The men are accused of breaking into Kyle’s home and spraying a chemical in her face that caused temporary blindness. She also suffered injuries to the face and head after being hit and was sexually assaulted.

Kyle was in the hospital for a week after the incident.

About $1,000-worth of property was taken from Kyle’s home.

Following the home invasion, the suspects went to a second residence in Kelley and stole a vehicle and property valued at around $1,500.

If you have any information about their location contact local law enforcement immediately.