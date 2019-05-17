× Faith & Family Go Hand in Hand for Murray Math Teacher Awarded Golden Apple

MURRAY, Iowa — Mindy Oswald is a familiar name the halls of Murray High School. For nearly a decade, she’s taught math but hopes her students walk away learning something more.

“I understand that not everyone loves the subject but I think it’s important to learn how to be problem solvers and for kids to believe in their abilities to do hard things. We can do that in this room together,” she smiles.

Oswald’s inclusive attitude comes as second nature and is contagious.

“I think we all have a responsibility to lift each other up and to love each other in the best way that we know how. As teachers we get to have the opportunity with a lot of kids every day,” says the teacher.

Senior student, Hailey Chew calls her teacher a great role model and mentor.

“Her willingness to put time into us as students. She always puts us before herself that`s what makes her the best teacher,” Chew says. She says Oswald isn’t just a teacher in the classroom but in life; playing an active role in her church and helping others who are in need. “She makes me feel like family by just being herself. She reaches out to everyone and by being the happy go lucky person that she is, definitely draws people towards her.”

Oswald’s faith is just as bold as her teaching. She says her relationship in God is what led her to become an educator.

“I feel like He put me in a place here where I can shower these kids with love and point them to a better life and better choices,” Oswald explains. “It’s the greatest honor I could ever have.”

Oswald has taught within the Murray Community School District for eight years.