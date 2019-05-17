× Hail Damage Causing Early Dismissal at Hoover, Meredith Schools in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The overnight storm caused damage to two Des Moines schools that is forcing the district to close the schools early Friday.

Hoover High School and Meredith Middle School are dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Hail caused damage to the roofs of the schools, making some spaces unusable. Initially, some classes were moved to other rooms so repairs could be made.

Spokesperson Amanda Lewis now says the situation “is getting progressively worse.” Students will be sent home with boxed lunches. Those who ride the bus will have transportation. There are no evening activities.