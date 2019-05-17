× ‘Kingdom of Wizardry’ Debuts for Anyone Wanting to Geek Out and Learn About Magic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Sleepy Hollow is offering a brand new event for anyone who is interested in the magic behind wizards.

‘Kingdom of Wizardry’ teaches people how to cast spells, make potions, and learn to play the famous Harry Potter game, Quidditch.

The storyline for the interactive event is based on the famous wizard Harry Potter and the “Lord of the Rings” series.

People participating will be enrolled in different classes, learning from different professors about how to protect magic and fight off evil.

A Mundane Chaperone Pass allows you to get access to the grounds, but you cannot participate in classes. That is $25 a day.

An Academy pass gives you all access to classes, the grounds, and materials for crafting. That is $40.

People who purchase tickets online can receive a free parking pass. If you purchase parking tickets at the event it is $10.

The Kingdom of Wizardry is open May 18th and 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is located at Sleepy Hollow at 4051 Dean Avenue, Des Moines.