Life in Poverty Closeup in The Compassion Experience

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- The group Compassion International has brought a unique immersive experience to Iowa to give people a look at what it’s like to live in some of the world’s poorer nationals.

The Compassion Experience is set inside to semi-truck trailers as a series of small rooms with authentic furnishings and even aroma of things like a bamboo hut. The exhibit is located at Valley Church on Fuller Road.

“Actually at the beginning you will step foot into another room and you get set up with a headset and an iPod,” said Monica Foutty, of Compassion International. “On that headset and iPod you get to hear the story of a child who grew up in extreme poverty.”

The experience tells the story of three real children, and their struggles to live in poverty, and how having a sponsor helped to give hope to these kids.

“This is our home our little hut I live here with my mom and dad my sister and many ants in uncles,” said Kiwi’s voice on the iPod.

“We are currently the Philippines this story is about a girl Kiwi who grew up in the Philippines and right now we’re in a bamboo hut where she spent much of her time during her childhood<“ said Foutty, as she led a tour into one of the rooms.

“Mom says something has to change soon rice fills are bellies but it will not keep us alive forever,” said the child’s voice on the iPod.

“It’s sad that some of the kids have to go through things like this all the time but I like the outcome that he was successful,” said Larry Young, of Des Moines, who toured the exhibit.

“Here today hoping to get as many kids sponsored as possible,” said Foutty “Sponsorship is an awesome relationship that you can build with a child who could be all the way across the world.

The event is free of charge, and runs through Monday.

