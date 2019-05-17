Lightning Strike Ruptures Natural Gas Main, Starts Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Street flooding wasn`t the only danger posed by the overnight storm.

A tree went up in flames around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Fourth and Seneca in Des Moines. Firefighters say a lightning strike hit a no-parking sign, traveled into the ground, and then ruptured a natural gas line.

The natural gas kept feeding the fire making it impossible for firefighters to put it out. Once MidAmerican Energy was able to close the gas line firefighters quickly put out the flames.

No one was injured and no other structures caught fire.