New Info to be Released in 'Brutal' 2018 Home Invasion Robbery of 82-Year-Old

NEVADA, Iowa – Law enforcement agencies are planning to give an update Friday in the investigation into the brutal assault of an 82-year-old woman that happened last summer in Kelley.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office and the Story County Attorney’s Office are holding a news conference Friday morning to release more information on the home invasion in which Patricia Kyle was severely injured. She spent a week in the hospital following the August 23rd, 2019 incident.

At the time, investigators said three men broke into the home and assaulted Kyle. Robbery was believed to be the motive, according to then-Chief Deputy Barry Thomas of the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and WHO-HD will stream it live on WHOtv.com and the WHO-HD Facebook page.