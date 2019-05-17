Rain Marks a Busy Move Out Day For Drake Students

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Friday was a soggy move out day for freshmen students at Drake University.

“We just got soaked while moving everything out. We live on the fourth floor, so we were walking a long time on the cat walk," student Becca Dwyer said.

It was either move in the rain or wait for it to stop. Those who waited were sent into a mad dash. The rain stopped around 1 p.m. with an official move out deadline at 3:45 p.m.

Some only had a short time to pull off all the work.

“It made it a little interesting. We were getting a late start. Seems like we have a lot more moving out than when we moved in," parent Amy Halleran said.

