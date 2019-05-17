Soaked State Track Spectators Embrace Rain

Posted 6:26 pm, May 17, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's nothing new for state track fans. From blistering heat Thursday to a rain-soaked Friday, the dedicated family members and friends in attendance didn't let a little rain stop them from cheering their athletes on.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.