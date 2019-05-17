Two Newest Democratic Contenders Make First Campaign Stops in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The two newest contenders in the Democratic presidential race were both in Iowa Friday.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his candidacy just on Thursday and touched down in Iowa Friday morning.

After visiting eastern Iowa to start the day, de Blasio held a private meeting with Iowans to discuss mental health issues in the state. De Blasio said he will run on his record, which he said proves he is focused on workers.

"In New York we've shown that the government can do something very different to be on the side of working people. We’ve done pre-k for all, we've done paid sick days, we're doing guaranteed health care, including mental health care, and these changes are happening now for everyday people," said de Blasio.

De Blasio promised he won't be "Mr. Nice Guy" on the campaign trail and plans to be "blunt" about the nation's problems and fixing them.

De Blasio's announcement and arrival in Iowa overshadowed another new candidate's first Iowa trip.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is wrapping up a two-day campaign trip in Iowa. Friday morning he made a stop in Newton alongside Attorney General Tom Miller who has already endorsed Bullock.

Bullock told a small crowd he isn't going to be deterred by the size of the field of candidates he is facing.

“We need to be able to reach out and talk to people where they are about what it means to have a fair shot at a better future and I fundamentally believe we can do that. Now, I get I'm the 37th candidate in the race. Oh only 23? Thank you. Sometimes it gets confusing,” said Bullock.

Iowa Democrats will begin narrowing that field in 262 days.