2 Arrested in Grundy County Facing Theft, Burglary Charges

Posted 3:48 pm, May 18, 2019, by

WHO-HD

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people arrested near Dike Sunday morning are facing theft and burglary charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Adam Rees and 32-year-old Ashley Rees, both of Reinbeck.

They are both charged with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests two miles west of Dike on May 12, after investigating the theft of a motor vehicle and stolen property from a rural residence.

Adam Rees is in jail on a $25,000 bond and a parole violation warrant. Ashley Rees remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.