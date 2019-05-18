× 2 Arrested in Grundy County Facing Theft, Burglary Charges

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people arrested near Dike Sunday morning are facing theft and burglary charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Adam Rees and 32-year-old Ashley Rees, both of Reinbeck.

They are both charged with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests two miles west of Dike on May 12, after investigating the theft of a motor vehicle and stolen property from a rural residence.

Adam Rees is in jail on a $25,000 bond and a parole violation warrant. Ashley Rees remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.