Des Moines Fire Responds to Utility Pole Fire During Saturday’s Storm

May 18, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department was on scene at the 2900 block of Scott Avenue Saturday afternoon.

A utility pole caught fire from the inside. Smoke was seen coming out of the pole.

A resident told Channel 13 he saw the pole spark a flame and that’s when he called 911.

Firefighters on scene said they believe rain and a wire shortage at the top of the pole caused electricity to shoot down the pole, causing a fire.

Fire crews worked to ensure the telephone lines did not fall onto the nearby fence, fearing it could send electricity through the ground.

