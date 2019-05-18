Emergency Crews Pull Dead Body From Des Moines River

Posted 12:11 pm, May 18, 2019

 

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Des Moines River.  Polk County Deputies were called to the area around 8:20 am Saturday morning near the Vandalia boat ramp after witnesses saw a body floating in the water.  Investigators say the body was recovered by emergency workers at the Yellow Banks boat ramp and appears to be a middle aged white male.  Polk County Detectives and the Polk County Medical Examiner are investigating this incident.  There is no other available information at this time.  Follow WHO-TV as the investigation continues.

