Emergency Crews Pull Dead Body From Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Des Moines River. Polk County Deputies were called to the area around 8:20 am Saturday morning near the Vandalia boat ramp after witnesses saw a body floating in the water. Investigators say the body was recovered by emergency workers at the Yellow Banks boat ramp and appears to be a middle aged white male. Polk County Detectives and the Polk County Medical Examiner are investigating this incident. There is no other available information at this time. Follow WHO-TV as the investigation continues.