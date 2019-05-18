Heritage Carousel in Union Park Opens for the Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Heritage Carousel opened for the season in Des Moines' Union Park.

The Heritage Carousel has been a staple in Union Park for 21 years.

One of the most nostalgic things about the carousel is the price. It is the same now as it was 21 years ago -- it only costs 50 cents for a child to ride. Rides are just a dollar for adults.

“It's a blast. I recognize kids from year to year. There are new kids, kids who have had their birthday party. It’s almost as fun to watch the adults come and ride,” said Jackie Cacciatore, executive director of the Heritage Carousel Foundation.

It also has a new sales counter to better display their goods.

The carousel will be open all summer each day except Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.