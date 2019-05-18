Late Morning Sun, Afternoon Severe Weather Expected

IOWA — After a cloudy night and even stormy night for some, the late morning will be dry and steamy as cloud cover begins to break up. The sunshine will boost highs close to 80 this afternoon and also give the atmosphere a little more energy. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop around 2-3 PM. While the better chance for tornadoes and significant hail will be over Arkansas and Texas, there is still a risk for tornadoes, wind, and hail in central Iowa.

Threats:

Tornado — Low

Hail, Wind — Medium

Heavy Rain — High

Timing:

Storms will begin to form between 2 and 3 PM. They may be severe in some places with hail, wind, heavy rain, and even and isolated tornado possible. By 3 PM widespread heavy rain will arrive in southern Iowa, it will arrive along I-80 by 4 PM and Hwy 20 by 6 PM. The heaviest rain is expected before 9 PM for all with some light to moderate pockets of rain during the late evening and overnight. This rain will add up quickly this evening, which means there’s a risk for Flash Flooding. Flash flooding is a rapid rise in water. It occurs especially along creeks and rivers as well as flood-prone areas.

The Flash flood watch goes until 7 AM on Sunday as rain will begin to taper off by the late morning. By noon, a couple sprinkles are possible with a mostly cloudy sky throughout the rest of the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be a lot cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s.