Severe Weather Threat Diminishing, Flooding Still Possible

IOWA — Highs warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday, but all the thunderstorm activity to the south has diminished Iowa’s chances for severe weather.

While heavy rain may still lead to some flash flooding Saturday night and prolonged flooding along the rivers, hail size will be half dollar or smaller, with some strong wind gusts. The heaviest rain is expected in central Iowa before 7 PM with weaker thunderstorms during the overnight. Another round of weak thunderstorms are possible early Sunday morning, but drier air will finally arrive by the afternoon and evening. The bigger story will be in the strong wind and colder air on Sunday. Highs will be around 60 with a 15-25 mph WNW wind.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM on Sunday.

If you come across a road that is covered in water, turn around and find higher ground as water is powerful and can carry away a person and even small cars.