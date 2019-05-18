× Texas Man Charged With OWI After Wrong Way Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Texas man has been arrested in a wrong way crash that sent several victims to the hospital.

Des Moines police say at 1:13 a.m. Saturday they received a call of a severe accident along East 14th Street and just north of Maury Street. According to police, three vehicles were involved.

Police say 36-year-old Christopher Slaughter of Stephenville, Texas, was traveling in his pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred.

Four people were injured, with two of them sustaining serious injuries.

Slaughter is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving on the wrong side of the road and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.