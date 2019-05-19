1 Dead in Collision at Uncontrolled Intersection in Webster County

Posted 8:42 pm, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, May 19, 2019

One person is dead after a crash at an uncontrolled intersection in Webster County.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash at an uncontrolled intersection in Webster County.

The crash happened five miles north of Duncombe, just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said 72-year-old Larry Dencklau, of Eagle Grove, was driving southbound on Xavier Avenue when he collided with a vehicle headed east on 170th Street driven by 20-year-old Noah Tesler of Fort Dodge.

Dencklau was killed in the crash and Noah Tesler was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His passenger, 15-year-old Nathan Tesler, was also taken to the hospital.

Police said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.