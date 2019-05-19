× 1 Dead in Collision at Uncontrolled Intersection in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash at an uncontrolled intersection in Webster County.

The crash happened five miles north of Duncombe, just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said 72-year-old Larry Dencklau, of Eagle Grove, was driving southbound on Xavier Avenue when he collided with a vehicle headed east on 170th Street driven by 20-year-old Noah Tesler of Fort Dodge.

Dencklau was killed in the crash and Noah Tesler was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His passenger, 15-year-old Nathan Tesler, was also taken to the hospital.

Police said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.