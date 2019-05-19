× Bomb Threat Causes Long Shut Down at Warren County Gas Station

HARTFORD, Iowa — A bomb threat shut down a central Iowa gas station for several hours. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Git N Go gas station in Hartford around 7:30 am Sunday after someone in the area told them a possible suicidal man had explosive contents in a cooler in his white pickup truck. Upon arrival, authorities found green propane tanks with batteries attached by black electrical tape. The Iowa’s bomb squad task force was called in to investigate the contents and the gas station was evacuated. While it did not appear to contain any electrical wiring or detonation device the contents were taken away for further investigation. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says the owner is a man from Polk County and they are still investigating the situation. The Iowa State Patrol and the Hartford Fire Department assisted with the investigation. There is no further threat to the public and the gas station was reopened around 10:30 am.