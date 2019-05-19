Bondurant Fire Department Using New System to Fight Flames Faster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- The Bondurant Fire Department is using a new high-pressure water system to help fight fires faster.

“There`s a lot less water runoff. We use a lot less water and it`s a lot more effective for a very quick take down. It`s not a replacement for the big engines, it`s just another tool in the toolbox for us,” said Bondurant Fire Chief Aaron Kreuder.

Crews spent Saturday testing the system at a controlled burn. The system sits in the back of a pick-up truck and carries up to 200 gallons of water. Crews were able to put out the structure fire in a matter of minutes. Firefighters say a traditional engine would have used upwards of 1,000 gallons, but this new system only used 40 gallons of water.

“And they can usually beat a traditional fire engine by four minutes, and if you think about fire development in four minutes, what that fire looks like is a much different fire when you show up with an engine than when you show up with this,” said Bondurant Firefighter Ray Reynolds.

Firefighters say these new systems are more effective in rural Iowa where there are less hydrants.