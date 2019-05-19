Des Moines Musician Writes Song about the City’s Infamous Mountain Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been about a week since the last reported sighting of the mountain lion that has been roaming the streets of Des Moines, but the troublesome cat is still the muse for jokes, memes and now a song.

“It means the crazy mountain lion is out there on the prowl,” Frank Strong sings.

Strong, a music teacher, wrote the tune to the melody of Willie Dixon's blues classic “Little Red Rooster.”

The lyrics include lines like: "I know of a mountain lion, too lazy to growl all day. He keeps us upset in Des Moines every night."

Strong, who is blind, is a musician with Very Special Arts of Iowa in Des Moines. You can hear the full song in the video below.