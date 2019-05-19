I THINK: Bodexpress is the Hero We All Needed

Posted 11:29 pm, May 19, 2019, by

War of Will won the Preakness on Saturday, but it was Bodexpress that stole the show.  John Sears says he's the hero we needed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.