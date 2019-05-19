× Insiders May 19, 2019: Endorsing Presidential Candidates, Abortion Controversy, Grassley on the Trade War

DES MOINES, Iowa — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock returned to Iowa for the first time as an official presidential candidate and snared the first endorsement of an elected statewide official. Iowa AG Tom Miller said he was backing Bullock for president.

Two insiders weigh in on the value of endorsements for a campaign.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa, Alabama and Missouri are just some of the states part of a new national conversation about when or if a pregnant person should have the legal choice to end a pregnancy. See what the insiders say this means for state and national policy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've been watching Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley for months on how he reacts to President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war. Hear how he both warns and supports what the president's doing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some new numbers about the declining birth rate in the United States raise some questions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What’s going on with Iowa being ranked number 14? Did Polk County overdo it with changes that added thousands to retirement payouts for top leaders? Insiders address these questions and give predictions on the Quick Six.