Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan Announces Death of 22-Year-Old Daughter

IOWA — Slipknot percussionist Shawn Crahan is mourning the death of his 22-year-old daughter.

Crahan announced the death of his daughter Gabrielle on social media Sunday.

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday — Saturday, May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old,” said Crahan in the post.

The cause of Gabrielle’s death has not been revealed.

Crahan is more commonly known by his stage name “Clown.” He is a co-founder of Slipknot, a Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band from Des Moines.

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor sent his condolences to Crahan on Twitter.

My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed. — confirm: 0-0-0… DESTRUCT… 0 (@CoreyTaylorRock) May 19, 2019

Crahan requested that he and his family’s privacy be respected moving forward. He also said funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.