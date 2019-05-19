Volunteers Gathering For Food Insecure Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- Iowa may be known for farming but one organization says it’s not enough to keep their own from going hungry. Laura Barnett, the National Development Coordinator the Outreach Program said, "Currently about 1 in 6 children are food insecure and twelve percent of our seniors are food insecure as well.”

The Outreach Program along with the Ames Evening Lions Club and the Ames Fire Department are joining forces to combat food insecurity in Story County. The Outreach Program is based in Iowa. It is a non-profit that organizes food packaging events across the country. Sunday, they will be packaging 3,500 meals at Fire Station Number 3 on Duff Avenue from 1 to 4 pm While the group also embarks on two medical missions a year to Tanzania, they say it’s important to recognize the need for food in our own backyard. "It is a very silent issue. We are seeing more kids than ever getting free and reduced lunch at school and they have nothing to eat on the weekends so we need to make sure that we are still helping out our neighbors. It is not an international issue, it is a local issue," Barnett said.

The food will be given to local food pantries and food banks in Story County. You can create your own small or large meal packaging event by visiting their website at http://www.outreachprogram.org