Altoona Manufacturer Fined in Worker's March Death

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined an Altoona manufacturing facility $8,700 after a worker was killed in an accident earlier this year.

Forty-two-year-old Billy Wilson was hurt while working as a machine operator for Summit Products Incorporated on March 1st. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died an hour later.

His sister, Patricia Gibson, says he was crushed by the machinery

Now, OSHA has cited the company for multiple violations, saying the company did not have proper procedures in place to control the area where the incident occurred.

Summit Products has 14 working days to respond to the violations.