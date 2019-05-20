× Eddie Mauro Announces Run for US Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eddie Mauro says “Washington remains broken” with Joni Ernst representing Iowa in the US Senate and it is time for a change.

On Monday the Des Moines Democrat announced he is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Ernst in 2020. Mauro is a business owner and former teacher and state champion baseball coach at Dowling Catholic.

Mauro began his campaign in Carroll on Monday morning. Mauro says he spent summers on a family farm there as a child. He has scheduled stops in Fort Dodge, Ames and Des Moines.

In 2018 he ran Congress in Iowa’s 2nd District, losing to Cindy Axne in the primary. Axne would go on to defeat David Young in the general election.

Mauro is the second Democrat to join the race. Des Moines Attorney Kimberly Graham announced her candidacy earlier this month.