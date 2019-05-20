× Experts Remind People About Boat Safety One Week Before Memorial Day

POLK COUNTY. Iowa – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding people about boat safety a week ahead of Memorial Day.

As of Monday at 3:00 a.m., the water level at Saylorville Lake is about eight feet over its normal conservation pool.

According to U.S. Army Corps Engineers Supervisory Natural Resources Specialist Derek Murken the normal conservation pool for Saylorville Lake is 836 feet above sea level.

Murken said the lake is going to look a lot different to people this year.

“Last year the lake levels were pretty much high throughout the summer. The lake is going to look a lot differently than it looked last summer when people come out to recreate. Just be aware of the buoys out on the lake, be cognizant of your surroundings,” Murken said.

This time last year the lake was measured at 855.32 feet above sea level.

Murken said there is a no motorized vessel area on the north side of the lake by Jester Park due to silt and shallow areas.

Silt is the soil that comes into the reservoir from the river and creates sediment.

Murken said people need to check the weather before deciding to go out on the lake because it can change the water consistency.

“When the lake is super choppy there is high wind. Severe weather can pop up at any time, temperature plays a big factor into that, cooler conditions,” Murken said.

In addition, children 13 years and younger are required to have a life jacket on at all times in the boat.

There needs to be an equal number of life jackets for everyone inside the boat.

Click here to check to see what boat ramps are currently open.