× Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Will be Sentenced in Fatal Accident Tuesday

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — The sentencing for reality TV star Chris Soules is set to take place Tuesday as planned.

On Friday a judge denied a request to delay sentencing for 36-year-old Soules, who appeared on ABC’s The Bachelor.

Soules’ attorneys requested the delay citing the state’s failure to respond to a motion regarding a pre-sentence investigation report. The report was originally filed by the Department of Correctional Services on January 17th and amended on April 15th.

Soules’ lawyers responded to the report on May 1st but had not heard back from the state.

Soules was originally charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident, which killed farmer Kenny Mosher two years ago.

He avoided a trial by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Soules faces up to two years in prison.