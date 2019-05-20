× Gov. Reynolds Signs the Empower Rural Iowa Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Empower Rural Iowa Act on Monday.

She says the goal is to give all Iowans the same opportunities, regardless of where they live.

“We’re connecting, investing and growing our rural communities through this collaborative initiative. This new law will not only continue the positive momentum taking place across rural Iowa, but strengthen our way of life to keep our young people here and attract others to our state,” said Reynolds.

The Empower Rural Iowa Initiative was a key priority in the governor’s Condition of the State address. It passed the legislature unanimously.

“We focused on workforce housing, broadband connectivity and then growing the next generation of leaders because if you go to the communities that are successful, each of them has a leadership component that’s really driving the innovative things that they’re doing. So it’s an exciting first start,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds signed the legislation in Wilton at the Wilton Candy Kitchen, a local ice cream parlor, soda fountain and confectionery store.