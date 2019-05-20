× Tulip Tear-Out Underway in Pella; Dig Them Out and They’re Yours

PELLA, Iowa — People in Pella are getting quite the deal.

The annual tulip tear-out started Monday.

All those beautiful bulbs that bloomed for Tulip Time need to be pulled out so the city can get the garden beds ready for summer plants. New tulip bulbs will be planted in the fall.

“We get to come out and dig the tulips for free, which is a Dutch man’s best price,” said Lisa Meinders.

People have been scouting out their favorite beds to pull from the past few weeks, but no one could take any tulips until Monday.

Many started digging around seven in the morning.

“Actually we’re digging a bunch for our son who had to go to work this morning, so he begged us to come and dig tulips for him,” said Lee Zondervan.

It takes a few days to dig up the thousands of bulbs in city parks.