Des Moines Lincoln Ready to Make School History

The Lincoln Rails want to make school history, as a star player makes family history. John Sears has more.

THE LINCOLN BOYS HAVE 1 GOAL.

ROD "THE GOAL IS TO MAKE STATE."

JAVIER "- I THINK WE HAVE A REAL GOOD SHOT THIS YEAR."

SIMONS " IT MEANS MORE AND IT DESERVES TO MEAN MORE AT LINCOLN, IT WOULD BE GREAT FOR THESE GUYS."

GREAT BECAUSE IT WOULD BE A FIRST...THE RAILS HAVE NEVER MADE THE STATE TOURNAMENT.

JAVIER "HONESTLY I DON`T THINK THERE WOULD BE WORDS FOR THAT FEELING. IT WOULD BE AMAZING. TO BE THE FIRST TEAM EVER, LINCOLN HISTORY

SIMONS "WHEN THEY PLAY IT HARD THERES NO DOUBT THEY CAN PLAY WITH AND BEAT ANYBODY."

JAVIER "- I THINK THIS YEAR WEVE PROVED A LOT OF TEAMS WRONG."

ROD "WE REALLY WANT TO DO IT NOT JUST FOR OURSELVES BUT FOR THE SCHOOL AND ALUMNI FROM LINCOLN."

SEARS: "FOR MANY KIDS THE DREAM IS TO PLAY SOCCER IN COLLEGE. FOR 1 SENIOR THAT DREAM CAME TRUE, RODERICK ORELLANA SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PLAY D-1 AT UMKC. WHAT MAKES THE STORY EVEN BETTER, ROD IS THE FIRST PERSON FROM HIS FAMILY TO GO TO COLLEGE."

ROD: "- PLAY AT A DIVISION 1 TEAM. I DON`T WANT TO SAY IM LUCKY BUT IM REALLY GLAD AND IM GRATEFUL FOR THAT OPPORTUNITY."

JAVIER "HES AMAZING. IVE PLAYED WITH HIM SINCE I WAS LITTLE. HES ALWAYS BEEN GOOD. PHYSICAL, FAST. REALLY GOOD WITH THE BALL."

SIMONS "THAT`S GOING TO SET HIS WHOLE LIFE IN A NEW DIRECTION, POSITIVE ONE, AND HIS FAMILY. SOMETHING WE CAN POINT TO FOR YEARS TO COME IN THE PROGRAM. IT`S A BIG DEAL."

A SCHOLARSHIP FOR SOCCER, BUT ROD'S PARENTS, WHO ARE ORIGINALLY FROM GUATEMALA, ARE EVEN MORE PROUD OF HIS 3.9 GPA.

ROD "THEYRE VERY PROUD, THAT`S WHAT THEY`VE BEEN PUSHING ME TO DO. IM GLAD TO MAKE THEM PROUD. THAT`S ALL I CARE ABOUT REALLY."

SIMONS "EXTRAORDINARY KID, BEST PLAYER IVE COACHED, AND BEST KID. JUST LOVE HIM."

AND THE RAILS WOULD LOVE NOTHING MORE THAN TO PUNCH THEIR TICKET TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT.

SIMONS "BUT IT WOULD BE A REALLY SWEET THING I WANT FOR THESE BOYS AND FAMILIES."