ACLU to Release Details on Free Speech Lawsuit Involving Criticism of Law Enforcement

Posted 7:47 am, May 21, 2019, by

WHO-HD

DES MOINES, Iowa – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is holding a news conference Tuesday regarding its latest lawsuit.

The ACLU says suit involves infringement of free speech on social media.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of someone charged with a crime for posting criticism of law enforcement on Facebook.

More details are expected to be released at the news conference at 1:00 p.m. at the ACLU of Iowa’s offices in Des Moines. The event will be streamed live on the organization’s Facebook page.

