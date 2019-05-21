× Ankeny Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Girl and Recording It

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and recording the abuse.

Twenty-year-old Robert Shields is being held in the Polk County Jail on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to online court documents, the charges stem from an incident at an Ankeny residence on January 21st. Shields is accused of performing sex acts on a 14-year-old girl and making a video of the incident. The criminal complaint also says he sent the video to the victim.

Shields was arrested on the warrants Monday. He also faces charges of assault causing bodily injury in connection with an April case involving a different victim and probation violation.