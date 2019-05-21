Grimes-Native Moffitt, Iowa Speedway Provide New Way for Children at MercyOne to Travel to Operations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Usually you will find Grimes-native Brett Moffitt winning races on the Iowa Speedway in Newton, but Tuesday he switched in his racing truck for something a little bit smaller.

Both Moffitt and fellow reigning Iowa Speedway champion, John Hunter Nemechek, dropped off a few presents for patients at the MercyOne Children's Hospital.

"When you can bring joy to other people, especially children who are in need of a smile, it goes a long way for us,” Moffitt said.

The Chevrolet-style Iowa Speedway remote-control vehicles are more than just toys. They will also be pediatric patients' rides to and from their procedures and examinations.

"I couldn't imagine growing up that way and having to go away to do things like that in a hospital-type setting,” Nemechek said. “So for them to be able to have a car to transport them from their parents to their room, [it] is actually really special."

What usually is a fearful moment can now hopefully change into something fun.

The first patient to test the new wheels was 8-year-old Jalanique.

"To see a child get in and really just light up her day was amazing. That's why we do this," Moffitt said.

But with racing in their blood, the two professional drivers couldn't leave the trucks behind without a little friendly competition.

"She won the race. Brett was a little bit off on his driving skills today; I’ll put it that way. I was just sitting in it, but she won and that’s what it’s all about, making these kids’ days better."

"She kicked our butts. So maybe she's got a future in NASCAR,” Moffitt said.

The racers also dropped off dozens of speedy bears, provided by the NASCAR Foundation.

Both Moffitt and Nemechek will be racing at the Iowa Speedway’s opening weekend starting June 15.