How to Prepare for a Rainy Week in the Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As water begins to fill the gutters of Alex Carter’s Beaverdale neighborhood, he can’t help but worry about a repeat of last year's flooding.

“The power went out and our basement basically started to fill with water. [It] got to about the four-and-a-half-foot mark pretty fast. By the time we realized what is happening, it was too late to save a lot of the stuff that we had down there,” said Carter.

Carter lives on 47th Street and Holcomb Drive, a notorious spot for flooding in the metro. With consistent rainfall over the last few days and more in the forecast, he says he's done as much preparation as he can.

“If we take on water, we're ready for that because anything that was down there before is gone, so the basement is basically empty. We have a sump pump that's ready, all the spouts, basically all the regular things you can do here; but if it gets a crazy amount of rainfall, there's not a whole lot you can do except hope your sump pump keeps running,” said Carter.

Meanwhile, in another part of the metro, the employees at Dream Steam Cleaning and Restoration are preparing for a busy stretch.

“Our crews know when rain's coming, cancel plans, be ready to work,” said the company’s president, Brant Hambly.

Hambly says they are already working on flooded basements around central Iowa and expects more.

“We anticipate we're going to get a lot of calls. You never know, sometimes it rains and we might get ten to 15 calls, sometimes we might get 1,000 calls,” said Hambly.

Hambly says they always prepare for the 1,000 calls and is offering some tips for homeowners to prepare as well.

“Number one, go outside and make sure your downspouts are on. Put stuff in plastic totes so it's easy to carry out if things get wet. The other thing to do, and people forget about this, call your insurance company before you have a water problem and make sure you have the proper coverage," said Hambly.

You can add on sump pump coverage that will help you out if your pump fails.

Meanwhile, the City of Des Moines has a handful of pumps at the ready to distribute into problem areas if they arise.