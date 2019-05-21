× Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon Sidelined Indefinitely With Hip Injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon will undergo a hip scope on Wednesday, putting him out of action indefinitely.

Bohannon injured his hip early this past season but played through the pain and hoped to avoid surgery.

He will be evaluated during the summer and fall as he goes through rehab.

“This is an unfortunate setback for Jordan, but he will work hard during his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Jordan back when he is given clearance from our medical staff.”

Bohannon, a Marion native, comes off a junior season where he made a national reputation for himself with clutch shooting. He scored 85 points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime. Bohannon is also Iowa’s career leader in three pointers.

Bohannon was named third-team All-Big Ten last season. He also recorded a team-best 118 assists.