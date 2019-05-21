Judge Rules Mosher’s Family Members Aren’t Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The case against "bachelor farmer" Chris Soules has stretched more than two years with the court granting eight delays.

It happened again Tuesday at what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing. The judge did issue a ruling, however, and it will protect Soules from hearing the impact the deadly crash had on the family of Kenny Mosher.

“The family does not get considered to be a victim under the code the way the law is written," Attorney Robert Rehkember said.

Soules' attorney successfully argued that the court was unfairly considering victim impact statements from Mosher`s children.

In 2017, Soules rear-ended a tractor, knocking it off the road and killing Mosher. But as part of a deal, Soules pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an injury accident, not causing the accident. Therefore, the people who loved Mosher most, his wife and two sons, won't get the chance to address Soules during sentencing.

“The defense requests they be stricken and new report be requested," Rehkember said.

And that wasn't the only request. They want all references and knowledge of what was included in the written victim impact statements removed from the court, which includes Judge Andrea Dryer.

“A cautious defense attorney knowing or being aware that the presiding judge had read those statements to make those determinations, so a cautious defense attorney is going to say, 'hey we need a clean slate here,'" Rehkember said.

In a separate court case, Soules agreed to pay $2.5 million to the Mosher family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.