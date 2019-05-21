Wind Advisory

New Trial Date in Johnston Unlicensed Daycare Death Case

Posted 10:58 am, May 21, 2019

JOHNSTON, Iowa – A new trial date has been set for a Johnston woman charged in connection with the death of a child she was responsible for at her unlicensed daycare.

Forty-seven-year-old Trina Mazza is facing charges of child endangerment resulting in death and operating an unlicensed daycare.

Investigators say the charges stem from the death of an 18-month-old child Mazza was caring for at her in-home daycare. The child was found unresponsive at the daycare on Feb. 15th and later died according to a criminal complaint.

It was determined Mazza was caring for seven children that were not her own at the time of the incident. That’s a violation of Iowa law, as un-registered in-home providers cannot look after more than five children at a time.

Mazza had originally been scheduled to go on trial June 5th, but during a pretrial conference last week the date was changed to Dec. 2nd.

Trina Mazza and her husband Michael Mazza are also facing several charges in a separate case for allegedly stealing money from Michael’s elderly mother. They are charged with four counts each of dependent adult abuse, first-degree theft, and forgery.

The alleged theft happened between August and November of 2018 and more than $163,000 was taken from the victim’s accounts.

A July 8th trial is scheduled in that case.

