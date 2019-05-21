Return of the Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- It is one of the most unlikely of comeback stories. In the age when many of us carry all of our music on our smartphones, the least portable, most high-maintenance form of music is all the rage.

Last year, there were nearly 17 million new record albums sold in America. That is the highest total in 30 years. And that doesn`t even take into account used records, which far outsell new ones.

In Des Moines there are at least 15 retailers selling records, now. Plus, there is a growing market for the vintage audio equipment that powered the albums in their heyday of the 1970s.

Channel 13's Andy Fales explains the surprising force that is driving this "record renaissance" in American and here in Iowa.