Severe Weather Could Push Into Southern Iowa Later Tuesday

The severe weather risk continues Tuesday for much of the Central US and now includes part of Iowa. The SPC is including Southern Iowa in the slight risk area for severe storms. A strong low-pressure system is moving through the central states and bringing with it lots of wind, heavy rain and strong to severe storms.

To begin the day, it is cool, windy and rainy. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of the day with rain likely. By late afternoon and evening, a push of warmer air will lift into southern Iowa from Missouri. Temperatures will rise in the evening to the low 60s. There will be some brief clearing of the rain and another band of some storms look to form in Northwest Missouri and lift into southern Iowa during the evening. These are the storms that may produce severe elements. Instability remains low during the day but will rise during the evening. An area of slightly warmer temperatures and shear in the atmosphere may lead to the development of these storms. The threat with these storms look to be primarily wind and hail, but there is an isolated brief tornado threat as well in southern Iowa. There is a very brief window for a few hours late afternoon and evening that conditions may be primed.

This weather situation will again bring plenty of rain. Another 1” to 1.5” of rain is expected through the rest of the day and tonight.

It will become dryer and warmer on Wednesday. A strong southwest wind on Wednesday will take temperatures back up to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Unfortunately, we’ll remain in a stormy pattern with more storms developing again late in the day on Thursday and more scattered storms Friday through Monday.