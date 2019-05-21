× ‘Well Said,’ Beto O’Rourke Tells Iowa Woman Who Called President Trump ‘Narcissistic A–hole’

TIPTON, Iowa — A woman in the audience Tuesday at Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign rally in Tipton let everyone know what she thinks of President Donald Trump and how she expects more from the next president.

“We may just have a narcissistic a–hole as president,” the woman told O’Rourke, a former Democratic U.S. representative from Texas, before about 75 people gathered inside a picnic shelter on an unusually frigid May day.

(Watch the video here but be aware the woman swears as she talks to O’Rourke)