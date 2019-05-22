1 Dead, 1 Injured in Reported Tornado Near Adair

ADAIR, Iowa – One person has been killed and another injured in a reported tornado that touched down early Wednesday morning just south of Adair near the Adair and Guthrie county border.

The National Weather Service says there was a report of a tornado around 1:33 a.m. A team from the NWS will assess the damage Wednesday to determine whether it was from a tornado or straight-line winds.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at 1:56 a.m. reporting an injury and possible fatality due to an unconfirmed tornado at 1088 Elk Avenue in Adair County, which is just about ½ miles southeast of the Adair city limits.

When first responders arrived they found 78-year-old Harold Brownlee suffering from serious injuries. He was flown by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. Seventy-four-year-old Linda Brownlee was found deceased.

Officials say there were at least two other residences and outbuildings at other locations that sustained damage.

The Adair/Guthrie County Emergency manager debris from the farmstead landed on I-80 at mile marker 77 and a semi was reported in the ditch at the same location.

