13RAW: Video of Adair Farmstead That Took Direct Hit from Reported Tornado

Posted 8:55 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, May 22, 2019

ADAIR, Iowa — A thunderstorm that rolled through the Adair area early Wednesday morning spawned a reported tornado that is being blamed for the death of 74-year-old Linda Brownlee. Seventy-eight-year-old Harold Brownlee was also severely injured.

The reported tornado blew through the area southeast of Adair, tearing through the Brownlees’ farmstead. A few other residences and outbuildings nearby suffered damage as well.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage Wednesday to determine whether it was a tornado, microburst, or straight-line winds.

Here is raw video from the farmstead:

